SPANISH FORT, Ala. (KNWA/KFTA) – Witnesses say a man fired more than 50 shots outside of Bass Pro Shop in Spanish Fort, Alabama.

There have not been any injuries reported and the shooter is in custody.

According to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Twitter page, the shots were fired into the boat and ATV service area.