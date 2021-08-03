Man in Fayetteville police standoff held on $2 million bond

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man arrested in a nearly seven-hour standoff with Fayetteville police on Friday, July 23, is being held on $2 million bond at the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC).
Skylar Houston, 29, was in the hospital after being shot by police. Upon release, he was taken to the WCDC and booked at noon on Friday, July 30, 2021.
Houston faced 10 felony charges from an April 1, 2021, arrest involving drugs (possession of nearly nine pounds of methamphetamine), guns, and was released on bond.
He violated the first bond on June 18, 2021 — possession of a firearm and associating with a felon in the vicinity of a shooting. He was arrested in late June and again was released on bond.
Houston’s new charges are listed on the WCDC website:
- Terroristic Act
- Possession Sched. VI w/ Purpose to Deliver
- Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief—1st Degree
- Theft by Receiving
- Criminal Conspiracy
- Unlawful Use of a Communication Device
- Carrying Certain Prohibited Weapons
Once prosecutors receive the case files, they will review the evidence and make a determination as to any formal filings.
Another bond hearing is scheduled at the Washington County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on August 9, 2021, according to a Court Connect document.
The Fayetteville police officers involved in shooting Houston are on paid administrative leave, per the police department’s policy.
Houston was a former police officer in Huntsville and 2015 Lowell Officer of the Year.