Man in Fayetteville police standoff held on $2 million bond

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man arrested in a nearly seven-hour standoff with Fayetteville police on Friday, July 23, is being held on $2 million bond at the Washington County Detention Center (WCDC).

A standoff at the McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard has led to an officer-involved shooting. According to Sgt. Tony Murphy with the Fayetteville Police Department, at 3:27 p.m. July 23, police attempted to arrest Skylar Houston, 29, from his car at the McDonald’s on Joyce Boulevard. At the time, detectives with the 4th judicial District Drug Task Force were purchasing methamphetamine from Houston as part of an investigation.

Skylar Houston, 29, was in the hospital after being shot by police. Upon release, he was taken to the WCDC and booked at noon on Friday, July 30, 2021.

Houston faced 10 felony charges from an April 1, 2021, arrest involving drugs (possession of nearly nine pounds of methamphetamine), guns, and was released on bond.

Still photo from June 2021 video of Skylar Houston. Photo from court documents.

He violated the first bond on June 18, 2021 — possession of a firearm and associating with a felon in the vicinity of a shooting. He was arrested in late June and again was released on bond.

Houston’s new charges are listed on the WCDC website:

Terroristic Act

Possession Sched. VI w/ Purpose to Deliver

Simultaneous Possession of Drugs and Firearms

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Mischief—1 st Degree

Degree Theft by Receiving

Criminal Conspiracy

Unlawful Use of a Communication Device

Carrying Certain Prohibited Weapons

Once prosecutors receive the case files, they will review the evidence and make a determination as to any formal filings.

Another bond hearing is scheduled at the Washington County Courthouse at 1 p.m. on August 9, 2021, according to a Court Connect document.

The Fayetteville police officers involved in shooting Houston are on paid administrative leave, per the police department’s policy.

Houston was a former police officer in Huntsville and 2015 Lowell Officer of the Year.