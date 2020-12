POTEAU, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) – A man is dead after a hit and run in Poteau, Oklahoma.

Police said Lawrence Garcia,34, was hit by a U-haul truck in a Walmart parking lot. Garcia was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

The driver of the truck, Tanner Jones, left the scene but was later arrested on an outstanding warrant. The investigation is ongoing.