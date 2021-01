BELLA VISTA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A man in Bella Vista has been sentenced to five days in the Benton County Jail for shooting and killing a neighbor’s dog.

66-year-old Mark Mittermeier pleaded guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor animal cruelty from November 2019.

He was released on bond. He must turn himself in today to begin his five-day sentence.

He will also be expected to serve 23 days of house arrest.