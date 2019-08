He will spend 30 years in prison

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A Siloam Springs man has pleaded guilty to sexual and assault and will spend decades in prison.

William Ruben Ramos, 19, has pleaded guilty to sexual assault and engaging children in sexually explicit conduct.

The child is younger than 10-years-old, according to court documents.

He will spend 30 years in prison. He is in the Benton County Jail waiting to be extradited to a state prison.