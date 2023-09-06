BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Russellville man arrested in an internet sting in Bentonville has pleaded not guilty.

Nicolas Miller, 31, was met by Homeland Security Investigations and other state and local law enforcement agencies on June 29 after he had made an agreement with who he thought was a Bentonville mom to have sex with her 10-year-old daughter.

He was arrested for internet stalking of a child and conspiracy to commit rape.

An affidavit says that Miller engaged in an online conversation with who he believed was a mother of two minor children where he facilitated a meeting for a sexual encounter with a ten-year-old female.

The user was actually a detective, posing as a mother for a sting.

During an interview with police, Miller said that he was acting as a “hero” and was not actually going to have sex with the minor. The affidavit says that, prior to his arrival, Miller purchased condoms and lubrication.

Miller has an omnibus hearing scheduled for Oct. 19 in Washington County.