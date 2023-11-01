WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man arrested in connection to a Fayetteville homicide in October has pleaded not guilty.

David Osorio-Piedra, 32, was arrested on Oct. 6 and is charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

A preliminary report says that Fayetteville police responded to a report of a death at 1557 N. Leverett Avenue on Sept. 30. The victim was identified as 49-year-old Willie McAway.

An Arkansas State Crime Lab autopsy revealed evidence of strangulation, fractures of the hyoid bone and thyroid cartilages and evidence of multiple blunt force injuries to the head, neck and torso, the report said.

Osorio-Piedra is currently being held on a $750,000 bond. He entered the not guilty plea during an arraignment on Nov. 1. He has a trial scheduled for May 3, 2024, in Washington County.

The full story on Osorio’s arrest can be found here.