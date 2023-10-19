WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man accused of firing a gun during an altercation on Dickson Street in Fayetteville has pleaded not guilty.

Justin Minnitee, 21, of Ellenwood, Georgia, was arrested on Sept. 10 for aggravated assault and tampering with physical evidence.

“In the early morning hours of Sunday, September 10, Fayetteville officers responded to a shooting in our entertainment district. Hours later, the suspect was arrested, and the weapon was recovered,” Fayetteville police said in a Facebook post.

The post says that a single gunshot was heard around 2:40 a.m. by Dickson Street patrol. As people fled the area, officers located Minnitee.

After further investigation, police determined that he was the one that fired the gun. The gun, later found to be a pistol, was fired in the middle of a physical altercation, according to the post.

By 9 a.m. on Sunday, Minnitee had been arrested.

Fayetteville police say that no one was injured and that safety in the entertainment district is a “top priority.”

Minnitee is out on a $25,000 bond. He has a jury trial scheduled for April 11, 2024.