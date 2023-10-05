WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Springdale man accused of stealing a woman’s car and stabbing multiple people at a Walgreen’s hours later has pleaded not guilty.

Victor Montero-Medina, 30, was arrested on Aug. 21 for the two incidents.

A police report says that officers were dispatched in Springdale for a vehicle reported stolen. The victim claimed Montero-Medina took the keys from her purse.

Shortly after the vehicle was entered as stolen, other officers advised that a suspect in a different ongoing incident was also Montero-Medina.

In a separate report, police detail that officers arrived on the scene of an armed person call with two stabbing victims at Walgreens on Sunset Avenue in Springdale.

One of the victims said that Montero-Medina and his girlfriend had picked them up because their car had run out of gas and that once in the car, he turned around from the passenger seat with two knives in his hand and began to attack them.

The car pulled into the Walgreens parking lot where the victims attempted to get the knives out of Montero-Medina’s hands.

One of the victims got a small laceration on his wrist, while the other was stabbed once in the shoulder and once on his shoulder blade.

One of the victims told police that Montero-Medina was threatening to kill them.

Montero-Medina is charged with theft of property for stealing the car, a 2007 Ford Fusion, valued at more than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

For the incident at Walgreens, Montero-Medina is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree battery.

Montero-Medina entered the plea during his arraignment on Oct. 2. He has a jury trial scheduled to begin on March 28, 2024.