WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man arrested in Northwest Arkansas last month for allegedly threatening to cause harm at a Springdale school has pleaded not guilty.

Nickolas Scott Lemley, 25, of Morrilton, was arrested in Huntsville for one count of threatening to commit the act of mass violence on school property.

A police report says that on Sept. 15 a school resource officer at Central Jr. High School received information that a construction worker, who was working on the school, made a comment on social media containing threats to cause harm at the school.

The report says that Lemley admitted to making the post as a joke. He told police that he had no intentions of carrying out a shooting at the school. “I always say stupid stuff like that,” Lemley told police.

Lemley entered the plea during his arraignment on Oct. 9. He has a jury trial scheduled for March 13, 2024, in Washington County.