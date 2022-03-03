WASHINGTON COUNTY (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County USAR team performed a rescue Wednesday night after a man fell from a bluff, suffering multiple injuries.

According to a Facebook post, at approximately 7:40 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, members of the Washington County USAR team were dispatched to assist the Sunset Fire Department and Whitehouse Fire/Rescue with the rescue.

Crews utilized a four-man crew attached to a stokes basket to carry the man up a “very steep” embankment reportedly 100 feet in length, also including an eight-foot vertical section.

Photos Courtesy of the Goshen Fire Department

The individual and crew were raised up the embankment utilizing a shared tension/mirrored rope system. The patient was then loaded onto a trail rescue vehicle and taken to an awaiting ambulance, according to authorities.

The USAR team is made up of volunteer firefighters from across the county.