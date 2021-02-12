Man saves neighbor from burning home

PEA RIDGE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – A Pea Ridge man becomes an honorary Sheep Dog for saving someone’s life.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance presented the award to Tyler Thompson.

Just last month, Thompson saved his neighbor’s life when he pulled them from a burning home.

Sergeant Major Lance Nutt said this award goes back even further.

“It started with him changing his life a few years ago where he had been dealing with addictions and struggles. For Tyler, he got his life back together, started a nonprofit organization helping others overcome addictions like he had,” said Sgt. Maj. Lance Nutt, CEO & founder of Sheep Dog Impact Assistance.

“I’m a pure advocate here in Northwest Arkansas. One of, not many. The fire I believe, allowed me express myself and say I’m here to help,” said Tyler Thompson, honorary Sheep Dog.

When asked about the fire, Thompson said he thanks God he was in the right place at the right time.