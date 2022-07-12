FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police responded to a shooting at the 5500 block of Whitney Circle on July 12 around 8:35 p.m.

According to a news release from the Fort Smith Police Department, one male victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The severity of the victim’s injuries is unknown.

The release says an investigation is underway, and more information will be released when available. No arrests have been made.

Police ask if anyone has information that can assist, call 911 or 479-709-5000.