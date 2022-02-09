FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On February 9, a former inmate at an Oklahoma State Prison was sentenced to 27 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release on one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Phencyclidine (PCP) and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States Western District of Arkansas Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, Jeremy Dwight Foreman, 39, was an inmate at the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Atoka, Oklahoma, in late 2020 and early 2021. In October 2020, from his prison cell, Foreman orchestrated the sale of two ounces of PCP to a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration at a residence in Springdale.

Foreman arranged the PCP sale utilizing a contraband cellular phone, giving directions to both a third party that handled the delivery of the PCP as well as the confidential source. Foreman then directed the confidential source to pay for the PCP using Cash App, a mobile payment service.

In January 2021, Foreman orchestrated the delivery of over a kilogram of methamphetamine into Fayetteville from his Oklahoma prison cell. Foreman utilized a runner, Sergio Rodriguez, who was also convicted and sentenced to prison for five years for his role in the conspiracy, to deliver 360 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential source working with the Drug Enforcement Administration in the parking lot of a Fayetteville business.

After the delivery to the confidential source, Rodriguez was stopped in a traffic stop and found to be in possession of an additional 751 grams of methamphetamine bound for an address in Fayetteville.

A federal jury convicted Foreman on September 10, 2021, after a 3-day jury trial. U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case with the assistance of the Fayetteville Police Department and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney’s Aaron Jennen and Hunter Bridges prosecuted the case.