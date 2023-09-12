CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Oklahoma man has been sentenced to 100 years in prison after pleading guilty to causing the deaths of three motorcyclists on I-40 in Arkansas last year.

Ivan Gabriel Santos, 31, surrendered to Oklahoma authorities on June 3, 2022, and was charged with three counts of negligent homicide, four counts of attempted negligent homicide, one count of second-degree battery and one counts of driving while intoxicated.

He originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea and pleaded guilty to all counts except for the battery charge.

Court documents say that Santos was driving drunk on the wrong side of the road when the incident occurred in May 2022, reportedly striking a group of six motorcycles, one of which had a passenger.

Three of the motorcyclists were pronounced dead on the scene while four were injured and transported to a local hospital.

Court documents say that Santos had a passenger in his vehicle that was also injured.

Santos reportedly told police that he had been drinking, but later recanted the statement. His passenger made a statement indicating that the two had been using methamphetamine and pills.

A jury sentenced Santos on Tuesday morning.