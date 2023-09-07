FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man accused of robbing a Fayetteville bank has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Danny Ray Madison, 57, of Nashville, was arrested in January in connection to the robbery of a bank on the 3400 block of W. Wedington Drive.

A police report says bank employees told police the man threatened them with a gun and kept one hand in his pocket.

The report says the man handed a bag to the clerk and demanded the money from both teller drawers.

Madison was later tracked down and arrested at a bus station.

At the time of his arrest, Madison had a large amount of cash in his pockets, according to the report.

In April, Madison changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to one count of bank robbery.

During a sentencing hearing Wednesday morning, he was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with three years of supervised release. He’s also ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and $1,540 in restitution.

While Madison was sentenced in his federal case, he still has a jury trial scheduled in Washington County for Nov. 8.