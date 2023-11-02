SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Louisiana man was sentenced to 35 years in prison today for his role in a Sequoyah County shooting.

Lee Breon King, 29, entered a plea of no contest today in the 2021 shooting of Jake Myers and John Riggs.

Court documents says that Myers and Riggs had been driving on I-40 in Sequoyah County on July 17, 2021, when they saw a man walking on the side of the road near a vehicle that was stopped.

They pulled over to pick up the man, later identified as King, to offer him a ride to get gas. The men drove to a gas station in Vian and bought King something to drink.

Shortly after, 911 callers reported that the men had been shot.

A release from District 27 attorney Jack Thorp says that people driving by, including a doctor, stopped to provide aid until emergency services arrived. Myers had been shot in the face and Riggs had been shot multiple times in the torso.

“The defendant’s violent and pointless actions caused these two men a lot of needless suffering.

In addition to the shooting, they have had to undergo multiple surgeries to repair the damage done to them,” Thorp said.

King reportedly fled the scene but was found on July 22 in Dallas, Texas. He was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of maiming and one count of first-degree attempted robbery.

He will be required to serve at least 85% of the 35-year sentence before he is eligible for parole.