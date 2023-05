WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Colcord, Okla., was sentenced to 60 years in prison by a jury in the Washington County Circuit Court for rape and sexual assault involving his granddaughter, a minor.

Jerry Dale Cherry, 73, was charged with three charges of rape and one charge of sexual assault for incidents that occurred between January 2010 and December 2020 in Washington County.

The incidents reportedly involved his granddaughter, who was under the age of 14 at the time.