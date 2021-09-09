Man sentenced to 60 years in prison for rape, sexual assault of minor

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man was found guilty at the Benton County Courthouse for rape and sexual assault of a minor.

According to court documents, Donald Thatcher was found guilty of rape and 2nd degree sexual assault.

Thatcher was sentenced to 40 years for rape and 20 years for sexual assault.

The sentence will run consecutively for 60 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Documents say the victim was under the age of 12 years old.

Benton County Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith brought in a “courtroom dog” from Mountain Home to sit and comfort the victim while she gave testimony on the stand.

Smith said this is the first time a courtroom dog has been used in Benton County.