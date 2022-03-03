FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 3, Jeremy David Holland, 43, of Niotaze, Kan., was sentenced to 74 months in prison followed by four years of supervised release on one count of Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

The Honorable Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing in the United States District Court in Fayetteville.

According to court documents, on or about June 25, 2020, law enforcement received information that a large amount of methamphetamine was being transported to the Fayetteville area. After receiving a vehicle description and locating the vehicle, a traffic stop was initiated.

While speaking with Holland, the driver, and while waiting for information regarding a possible warrant for him out of Oklahoma, a K9 officer was called in to assist. The K9 alerted officers and a vehicle search was conducted.

The search resulted in officers locating and seizing over 408g of pure methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney David Clay Fowlkes of the Western District of Arkansas made the announcement. The Fourth Judicial District Drug Task Force and the Fayetteville Police Department investigated the case, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Jennen prosecuted the case.