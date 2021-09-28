Man served arrest warrant for 2020 Fayetteville murder

On September 28, 2021, deputies at the St. Francis County Jail served the Capital Murder warrant on Tequan Smith in connection with the murder of Federico McDaniel that occurred on June 24, 2020 near 296 N. Platinum Drive in Fayetteville. | Courtesy: St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A St. Francis County man was served with a capital murder arrest warrant on Tuesday in connection with the murder of a 30-year-old man whose body was found in Fayetteville in June 2020.

Tequan Smith, 25, was served with the warrant at the St. Francis County Jail in connection with the death of Federico McDaniel, who was found dead by police near 296 N. Platinum Drive in Fayetteville on June 24, 2020.

Smith is currently being held in the jail on other charges, including a separate capital murder, police said.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, Smith was identified as the suspect and arrested after a “thorough, 15-month investigation.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

“We want to remind the public that often times these investigations take time, but we do not ever give up the pursuit of justice for victims and their families,” FPD said.

