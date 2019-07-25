Man shot overnight at Fayetteville apartment complex

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — Fayetteville Police are investigating an overnight shooting that now leaves at least one person injured.

Sgt. James Jennings of the Fayetteville Police Dept. told KNWA, just after midnight Thursday, police responded to a call of shots fired at the Chestnut Meadows apartment complex located in the 2000 block of N. Chestnut Avenue.

At least one male victim was taken to an area hospital after suffering a gunshot wound. At last check, the man is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.