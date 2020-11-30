Man slain in Chicago dispute over hands in Thanksgiving food

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago man has been charged with murder after a fatal fight that began when he put his hands in Thanksgiving leftovers.
James Dixon is charged with killing Vincell Jackson, who was the boyfriend of the Thanksgiving party host.
A prosecutor says Jackson was trying to escort Dixon out of the Chicago house because he put his hands in leftovers around 3 a.m. Friday.
The fight moved to the porch, where Jackson was stabbed at least nine times.
Defense attorney Patrick Ryan says Dixon was properly defending himself.
A judge set bond at $350,000.