Man stands outside Harrison with BLM sign, records reactions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rob Bliss stood outside a Walmart in Harrison, Arkansas with a Black Lives Matter sign and recorded reactions.
Harrison is the headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan.
Bliss tweeted the video saying, “Holding #BlackLivesMatter sign in America’s most racist town, headquarters of the KKK- Harrison, Arkansas.”
WARNING: There is strong language in this video that viewers might find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.
Holding a #BlackLivesMatter sign in America's most racist town, headquarters of the KKK- Harrison, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/2jUrCv14fV— Rob Bliss (@robblissgr) July 27, 2020