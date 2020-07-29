Man stands outside Harrison with BLM sign, records reactions

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rob Bliss stood outside a Walmart in Harrison, Arkansas with a Black Lives Matter sign and recorded reactions.

Harrison is the headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan.

Bliss tweeted the video saying, “Holding #BlackLivesMatter sign in America’s most racist town, headquarters of the KKK- Harrison, Arkansas.”

WARNING: There is strong language in this video that viewers might find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.