Man stands outside Harrison with BLM sign, records reactions

rob bliss BLM

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Rob Bliss stood outside a Walmart in Harrison, Arkansas with a Black Lives Matter sign and recorded reactions.

Harrison is the headquarters of the Ku Klux Klan.

Bliss tweeted the video saying, “Holding #BlackLivesMatter sign in America’s most racist town, headquarters of the KKK- Harrison, Arkansas.”

WARNING: There is strong language in this video that viewers might find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

