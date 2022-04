RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to a social media post, a pedestrian was struck by a train and killed in Russellville on April 9.

A Facebook post from the Russellville Police Department said that at approximately 2:08 p.m., a 32-year-old man was hit by a train in the area of the Detroit Avenue railroad crossing. The pedestrian died.

The police said that the incident is still under investigation, and more details will be released as they become available.