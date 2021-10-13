Man sues Oklahoma for records as state resumes executions

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A retired New York attorney is suing the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, saying its claim to have no records pertaining to the drugs it plans to use in upcoming executions “defies belief.”

Fred Hodara filed the lawsuit on Tuesday in Oklahoma County District Court. He is asking the court to compel the corrections department to comply with his open records requests for documentation of its execution plans. He says the department told him none of the requested records exist.

Oklahoma put a moratorium on executions in 2015 after it used a drug in one that wasn’t authorized for such use.

Hodara says he requested the records to ensure that the state follows the law when it resumes them.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Trending Stories

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers