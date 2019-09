Anyone with information is encouraged to call police

VAN BUREN, Ark. (KNWA) — A man’s whereabouts remain unknown to police 20 years after a rape was reported.

Van Buren police said they are continuing to search for 41-year-old Elmer Efrain Osorio who kidnapped and raped a 12-year-old girl during 1999.

He was released on a $50,000 bond, according to court documents. Warrants were issued for Osorio’s arrest after he failed to appear in court.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Van Buren Police Departmnet at 474-1234.