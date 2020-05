JOHNSON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 19-year-old man wanted for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.

Terry Harris is approximately 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, according to a release from the sheriff’s department on Tuesday.

If you have information on his whereabouts, contact Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at (479) 754-2200.