PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas man who admitted to beating a police officer with a flag pole during the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol is now in prison.

A federal judge sentenced Peter Stager to 52 months in prison in July after he pleaded guilty.

He is serving that sentence in a prison in Philadelphia. In addition to the prison sentence, Stager also has to pay $2,000 in restitution.