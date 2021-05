PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man police say shot Officer Tyler Franks is being held on a $1 million bond.

42-year-old Nickolas Colbert is facing multiple charges including attempted capital murder.

On May 4 , Prairie Grove Police say Colbert shot Officer Franks when he responded to a domestic disturbance call at his home.

Officer Andrew Gibson then fired multiple shots, injuring Colbert, before pulling Franks to safety and ultimately saving his life.