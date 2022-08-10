WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On August 10, a man that shot a Prairie Grove police officer signed a plea agreement that will send him to prison for 30 years.

Nickolas Colbert, 43, agreed to plead guilty to charges of attempted capital murder and battery in the first degree in the 2021 shooting of Officer Tyler Franks and was sentenced to 360 months in prison.

On May 4, 2021, Officer Franks responded to a domestic disturbance call and when Franks made entry into the home, Colbert fired three shots, hitting Franks. Franks was in the ICU for several days and went through multiple surgeries. He was released after a partial leg amputation with what court documents describe as “permanent disfigurement.”

Prairie Grove police officer Tyler Franks

The prosecutor’s report noted that Colbert fired multiple shots at another officer as well. A second attempted capital murder charge was dropped as part of the plea agreement. Colbert was facing the possibility of life in prison.

Despite being shot three times and suffering irreparable damage to his leg, Office Franks returned to duty in May.

“Rehab has been, since day one, just me trying to improve and learn how to walk and getting stronger,” Franks said. “No matter what happens to you, you can continue your journey”.