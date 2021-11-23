Man with knife arrested in Bentonville Police Department lobby

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Bentonville police arrested a man with a knife in the department’s own front lobby November 22.

According to a news release from the Bentonville Police Department, officers responded to the front lobby of their police department to reports of a man armed with a knife.

The release says Theodore Howell was found searching the lobby with a large kitchen knife.

Courtesy: Bentonville Police Department

Police say Howell was seen attempting to enter secured areas with the knife pointed in an aggressive manner. Officers were able to arrest Howell without using any physical force.

The release say Howell was transported to the Benton County Jail where he will be held pending a court appearance.

The investigation is ongoing. Howell is facing charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, criminal use of a prohibited weapon, carrying a weapon, and possessing instruments of crime.