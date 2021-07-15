MANA to begin requiring COVID-19 vaccine for staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas will require all physicians and staff to be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mandate will be effective September 30, 2021, according to a news release from MANA.

MANA has issued the new requirement among their 22 clinics for the Northwest Arkansas community and include a clinic in Harrison.

“The Delta variant is likely the most prevalent variant in Arkansas at this time,” said Dr. Allen Moseley, pulmonologist with MANA and member of their MANA COVID-19 Task Force. “The most distressing aspect of the virus right now is the Delta variant, which has been linked to higher transmission rates, more severe disease, and higher hospitalization rates among those infected. In addition to that, low vaccination rates in the state and region can create the breeding ground for additional variants to develop.”

MANA joins Mercy in requiring employees to get the vaccine.

The news release says MANA is working closely with co-workers to develop a plan for compliance ahead of the scheduled deadline.

MANA says it continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated throughout the community.