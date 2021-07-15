MANA to begin requiring COVID-19 vaccine for staff

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Johnson & Johnson via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Medical Associates of Northwest Arkansas will require all physicians and staff to be required to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The mandate will be effective September 30, 2021, according to a news release from MANA.

MANA has issued the new requirement among their 22 clinics for the Northwest Arkansas community and include a clinic in Harrison.

“The Delta variant is likely the most prevalent variant in Arkansas at this time,” said Dr. Allen Moseley, pulmonologist with MANA and member of their MANA COVID-19 Task Force. “The most distressing aspect of the virus right now is the Delta variant, which has been linked to higher transmission rates, more severe disease, and higher hospitalization rates among those infected. In addition to that, low vaccination rates in the state and region can create the breeding ground for additional variants to develop.”

MANA joins Mercy in requiring employees to get the vaccine.

The news release says MANA is working closely with co-workers to develop a plan for compliance ahead of the scheduled deadline.

MANA says it continues to encourage everyone to get vaccinated throughout the community.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers