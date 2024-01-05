MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mansfield Police Department released the cause of death of the truck driver found in a grocery store parking lot on Nov. 20, 2023.

Mohamed Keita, 35, died of cerebral malaria due to plasmodium falciparum, according to an autopsy report from the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory.

Keita was found dead in a semi-truck and the Fort Smith Hazmat Team was dispatched the same day.

BLAIR, the vehicle's trucking company, informed Sebastian County EMS that Keita "had recently been out of the country and possibly had an illness."

“Cerebral malaria is the most severe neurological complication of infection with Plasmodium falciparum malaria,” the National Institutes of Health said in a 2010 manuscript about the disease.

The NIH also said there are over 575,000 cases of it annually with most cases coming in sub-Saharan African children.