Mansfield schools pivot to remote learning temporarily

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mansfield schools pivot to remote learning on Tuesday, December 1, and Wednesday, December 2 due to an increase in COVID cases district-wide.

Students will work from home remotely, according to a Facebook post.

Teachers and staff will be available for online learning as pre-planned.

Each campus has prepared an approach specific to the age group served.

Administration will use this time to assess and coordinate with ADH to prepare for the best action for the following days.