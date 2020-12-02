Mansfield schools pivot to remote learning temporarily

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A student listens to a live lecture on a laptop computer at home during a remote learning class in Princeton, Illinois, U.S., on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020. Illinois reported 1,337 new coronavirus cases Wednesday as the state’s positivity rate dropped below 4% for the first time in weeks. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images

MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Mansfield schools pivot to remote learning on Tuesday, December 1, and Wednesday, December 2 due to an increase in COVID cases district-wide.

Students will work from home remotely, according to a Facebook post.

Teachers and staff will be available for online learning as pre-planned.

Each campus has prepared an approach specific to the age group served.

Administration will use this time to assess and coordinate with ADH to prepare for the best action for the following days.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers