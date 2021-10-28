Manufacturing company opening facility in Clarksville, creating 125 jobs

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A manufacturer of metal fuel canopies and custom awnings for restaurants and other businesses is opening a facility in Clarksville. The facility will create 125 jobs over the next 5 years.

According to a news release from Arning Companies, $5 million were invested to create the jobs.

The company says the expansion into Clarksville comes as a result of growth of a smaller product line due to new contracts and increased sales.

According to the release, the company has done work for Sonic, Tacos 4 Life, Casey’s General Stores, and Walmart and Sam’s Club.

“I believe Arning Companies will be a great business partner in Arkansas, and I’m excited to welcome them to our state,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson. “They bring a wealth of quality and experience in the metal and fabrication industry as well as the same hometown service-with-a-smile that Arkansans know and appreciate. Their investment in the Clarksville community will go a long way into changing the lives of many in the area.”

Arning bought a 168,000 square ft. facility, and expects improvements to the building to be completed by the end of February 2022.

Hiring has already begun for full-time positions. Visit Arning’s website for more information on careers.

