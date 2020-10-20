Many Crawford County residents choose to vote early

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — With many voters choosing to vote early this year Crawford County is putting its extra polling location to good use.

This year the county opened the Alma community center to voters as an additional polling location.

Bill Coleman with the Crawford County election commission says just under 2,000 people showed up to cast an early ballot yesterday with no slowing down today.

He said he expects around 50% to 60% of voters to vote early, but hopes the additional polling location will help leading up to election day.

“We’re hoping with the additional early vote center in Alma that will increase and hopefully take some of the pressure off on election day,” Coleman said.

For those of you who want to vote early in Crawford County, you can do so at the Van Buren emergency operations center and the Alma Community center.

“I just really encourage folks to come and vote early in particular this week because it will probably be a little bit lighter turnout as we go through the week and everything,” Coleman said.