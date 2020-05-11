Many factors go into increasing COVID-19 testing, Sec. of Health says

by: Megan Wilson

Posted: / Updated:

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas’ top doctor says ramping up testing in the state isn’t just dependent on the state’s ability to test.

Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said this is an effort that takes all of us.

He said it’s not just up to the labs and the hospitals – it’s also up to you.

“Those who have symptoms coming in to get tested, those who have been exposed, or have been around someone with a known or suspected case, going in and getting tested,” he said.

Smith said being able to test gives us the ability to rapidly detect new clusters or outbreaks and the state can then respond accordingly.

