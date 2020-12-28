Many nursing homes set to receive COVID-19 vaccines Monday

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – For the last two weeks the Pfizer vaccine has been given to healthcare workers; now that we have the Moderna vaccine, the first shipments will be used in nursing homes with vaccinations expected to happen this week.

“It’s easy for an outbreak to get going in those settings and with terrible consequences,” said state epidemiologist, Dr. Jennifer Dillaha with the Arkansas Department of Health. “We’d like to prevent that as much as possible.”

Nursing home residents and workers in Arkansas are set to get their first doses of the vaccines Monday.

“They don’t have a lot of ways of separating,” said Dr. Gary Berner, Chief Medical Officer of the Community Clinic of Northwest Arkansas. “There’s, sometimes, 50 or 150 or more residents in those nursing homes.

Dr. Berner said he pushed for the ADH to include nursing homes in phase 1A of the vaccine rollout.

“If coronavirus was to spread through a nursing home as we have seen, it could really be high risk,” he said. “We know our elderly patients have more medical conditions to go along with their age.”

To see the ADH vaccine distribution plan, click here.

