FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Maple Street in Fayetteville will be closed to public traffic between Razorback Road and Stadium Drive on September 2 at 7 p.m. until halftime of the Razorback game on September 3.

According to a news release from the city of Fayetteville, all lanes will be open at halftime.

The release says motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and exercise extreme caution in the area during the closure.

A map of the site can be found here.