Marble Falls business shows support for Officer Franks after hearing his story

PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – People across the state are stepping up to show support for Officer Tyler Franks.

Officer Franks is recovering after being injured while responding to a domestic disturbance call in early May. He was shot three times and had to have a partial leg amputation.

Now that he is out of the hospital and rehab, businesses are finding ways to honor him, like Clayborn Creations in Marble Falls making lanterns for people to put on their front porches.

A portion of the proceeds are going to Officer Franks and his family.

The owners of Clayborn Creations, Brandon and Danielle, said they have never even met him, but when they read about what happened on Facebook, they knew they wanted to help.

“We’ve always supported law enforcement and we just heard about that story and we were in the area and had family up there so we just felt like we should help,” Brandon Clayborn said.

Clayborn said he is hopeful this will be a public way for people to show appreciation for Officer Franks and other law enforcement officers from the front porch of their home.

“Even as business owners and stuff, just being able to show our support and let people know and the officers know that they’re not alone and people do support them,” Danielle Clayborn said. “Just to let them know people hear them… we hear them.”

The Clayborns said they are making frequent deliveries to Prairie Grove and any towns in northwest Arkansas where orders are placed.