March of Dimes announces virtual event to help women through pregnancy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — March of Dimes announced It Starts with Mom Live from Arkansas, a virtual event presented by Campbell’s to give women the information and resources needed to navigate pregnancy and motherhood.

The event will be February 24 at noon. It will have successful leaders in the community speak about some of the biggest challenges moms face in the workplace like mental health and stress management.

It Starts with Mom Live from Arkansas will be moderated by Lisa Kelsey, the Vice President and General Manager of KNWA, FOX24, and KXNW. The event can be found on the March of Dimes Arkansas Facebook page.

Featured panelists will be:

  • Julie Barber, Senior Vice President at Walmart
  • Emi Cardarelli, Head of Club and Sustainability at Unilever
  • Amanda Lewis, Director of Neonatal Services at Willow Creek Women’s Hospital;
  • Heather McIntyre Froud, Vice President of Sales at Global Walmart – Meals & Beverages, Campbell’s
  • Brook Feenstra-Swensen, Vice President of Sales at SunOpta.

March of Dimes is an organization fighting for the health of moms and babies, and helps women stay mentally and physically healthy from pregnancy through parenthood.

