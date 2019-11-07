March of Dimes helping Marshallese community

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFTA) — The region has the highest Marshallese population outside of the Marshall Islands and one out of every 10 births of that community are premature.

March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization that works to improve health of mothers and babies, is working to decrease those numbers by offering an educational health expo for women.

The Marshallese Women’s Health Expo brought several medical professionals, and those with local organizations and businesses to the Springdale Metroplex Thursday, Nov. 7.

More than 25 vendors provided education, health screenings and resources to help create healthier outcomes for women and their children.

Melisa Laelan said the expo is a good way for the Marshallese community to learn more about western medicine.

“Among the Marshallese women, we had responses from different churches and we had churches that really supported this conference because they felt like there were things they learned,” Laelan explained. “You have your daily lives, your routine that you go through… but when a medical expert tells you to do it ‘this way,’ it’s very different.”





