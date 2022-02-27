LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Chilly weather couldn’t stop the fun in downtown Little Rock as the South Main Mardi Gras Celebration kicked off with a parade.

Floats, political candidates, marching bands and a few local celebrities took part.

Hundreds of spectators lined Main Street to catch the action.

“Pirates and Pop Stars” was this year’s theme.

“People have bundled up and we’re excited to see folks in spite of the cold weather people have bundled up and come to let the good times roll,” said Michelle Gilbert, Downtown Little Rock Partnership Communications Director.

The Mardi Gras celebration returned this year after being cancelled in 2021 due to the pandemic.