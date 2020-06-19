Mariah Musselman encourages everyone to exercise for a good cause

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mariah Musselman is back to tell us about Miles for Mercy!

“Hi guys, it’s Mariah Musselman! It’s a great day outside to go and log your miles. Make sure to get out there and run,” Musselman said.

We appreciate Mariah for being a part of Miles for Mercy and for all of the videos she is sharing!

Each mile submitted equals a $1 donation to the Mercy Health Foundation, up to $15,000, courtesy of Procter & Gamble.

The event ends Saturday at midnight and there is still time left to register.