Mariah Musselman is back outside for the Miles for Mercy event

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Mariah Musselman is back outside for the third day in a row to participate in the Miles for Mercy event.

“Hey guys, it’s Mariah Musselman here. It’s a beautiful day out in Fayetteville. This is my running partner, Swish. Today, we’re going to go out and run,” Musselman said.

Musselman is logging in her hours and her dog Swish is right there with her.

We appreciate the Musselmans for being a part of Miles for Mercy.

Each mile submitted equals a $1 donation to the Mercy Health Foundation, up to $15,000, courtesy of Procter & Gamble.

The event ends Saturday, June 20.

People of all ages can register!