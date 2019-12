The holidays are just two weeks away! If you find yourself in need of a few last-minute gift ideas for your children in your family, we have you covered. Here are some of the hottest toys on the list!

Paw Patrol Mighty Command Center– This 2-in-1 deluxe team vehicle transforms from jet into a mobile command center for the PAW Patrol! On land, lift the handle on the jet to switch into mobile command headquarters. With room for all the Mighty Pups (figures sold separately) and one Deluxe Mighty Vehicle (sold separately), the pups can get ready for adventures inside.