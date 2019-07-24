Marijuana dispensary owner accused of selling meth out of store

SPIRO, Okla. (KNWA) — A medical marijuana dispensary store owner was arrested after allegedly selling methamphetamine to undercover agents who posed as customers at the dispensary.

Jeffrey Peregrino, 38, who owned Left-Handed Okies in Spiro, faces two counts of felony trafficking methamphetamine. He was arrested Wednesday, July 24, and is in the LeFlore County Jail.

Undercover agents reportedly bought meth twice from Peregrino. Both purchases happened in the office at the dispensary, according to Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

State agents also served an Emergency Suspension Order at the business to immediately close it.

Marijuana products inside the dispensary were confiscated by the agents.