Marijuana sales surpass $200 million in Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Arkansans have now spent more than $200 million to buy nearly 31,000 pounds of medical marijuana.

In 2016, Arkansas voted to legalize medical marijuana, and the first dispensary in the state opened in May of 2019. Today, there are 31 dispensaries statewide, including two in both Fayetteville and Bentonville.

Releaf Center in Bentonville has sold 3,000 pounds of marijuana since it opened in August.

The source also opened in August and has sold more than 2,000 pounds.

Acanza in Fayetteville has sold 2,500 pounds and Purspirit cannabis, which opened less than four weeks ago, has sold 1,500 pounds.