Marion, Arkansas police chief dies after COVID-19 battle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gary Kelley, the chief of police in Marion, Arkansas, died Tuesday after battling COVID-19 for several days, Crittenden County Sheriff Mike Allen said.

According to Allen, Kelley had served the city of Marion for 38 years and was only the second person to serve as chief in Marion. He was set to retire on February 28. Assistant Chief Brandon Hinkle was named as his replacement.

Kelley’s son confirmed the news, saying his father died Tuesday morning. Kelley was 63, and had been chief for 13 years, he said.

He said Kelley got COVID on Dec. 2. He was put on ventilator in the hospital several days later. 

